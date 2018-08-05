Luke Bryan lights up Broncos Stadium with Broncos shirt on ‘What Makes You Country’ Tour

DENVER – Luke Bryan kicked the dust up at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday night.

The country music superstar got the crowd going as he wore a shirt with an old Broncos logo.

Bryan brought his What Makes You Country Tour to Broncos Stadium on Saturday night and was joined by Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, and Morgan Wallen.

He performed some of his classic hits along with newer songs from his latest album, “What Makes You Country.” At one point the stadium was lit up with people’s cell phone lights and made for a cool picture.

This was Bryan’s second time performing his own show at the stadium.

His Kick The Dust Up Tour made a sold-out stop with Dustin Lynch, Thomas Rhett, Randy Houser and Florida Georgia Line at the stadium in 2015.