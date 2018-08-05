Hundreds run in 5K to support family shot in Westminster road-rage shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Hundreds of people braved the rain on Sunday for a 5K fundraiser to benefit the family shot in a suspected road-rage related shooting in Westminster on June 14.

The event, called Bigelow Strong, will benefit Meghan Bigelow and her two sons Vaughn and Asa, who were victims of a June 14 road-rage shooting in Westminster.

13-year-old Vaughn was killed. Bigelow and Asa suffered life-threatening injuries.

Dozens of people are braving the rain for a 5K to benefit the Bigelow family in Westminster. pic.twitter.com/PAX1im8L1L — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) August 5, 2018

Jeremy Webster, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the incident where he allegedly followed the families’ vehicle for several blocks before parking behind her vehicle outside a dental office near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said Webster and Bigelow were arguing before the suspect started shooting.

Both Bigelow and Asa have been in the hospital now for over a month, but according to an online journal, Bigelow is nearing her release from rehab.

The community is trying to offset some of those costs with a 5K that started at 8 a.m. on Sunday at the Lifetime Fitness in Westminster.

There’s also a digital portion of the event if you can’t run in Westminster, you can still run elsewhere and then donate online.

A memorial service for Vaughn has been scheduled for Sept. 15 – they’re hoping Bigelow and Asa will be able to attend.