× Coroner confirms body found at Rocky Mountain National Park is missing hiker

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The body found in Rocky Mountain National Park last weekend is confirmed to be that of a Fort Collins man who went missing during a hike, according to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office is still investigating the cause of 38-year-old Brian Perri’s death, according to a press release.

Park officials have said the body was found in late July, about four weeks after Perri went missing during a day hike. He was last heard from June 30 when he texted a friend a photo of himself on top of the 13,911-foot mountain.

Park rangers found Perri’s car in a trailhead parking lot. Officials have said they believe Perri fell 25 to 40 feet and died instantly.