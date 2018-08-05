At least 3 dead in strong Indonesia earthquake

JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian official says at least three people have been killed after a strong earthquake struck the popular tourist island of Lombok.

Najmul Akhyar, district chief of North Lombok, told MetroTV that there was an electrical blackout so he was unable to assess the entire situation, but that at least three people had been killed.

Authorities have lifted a tsunami warning that was issued after the quake struck early Sunday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 7.0 and a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6 miles).

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Lombok, which is just east of Bali, on July 29, killing 16 people.