Woman killed in Park County hot air balloon ‘hard landing’ identified

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have identified the woman who died from her injuries after a hot air balloon made what officials described as a “hard landing” in Park County Friday.

Dana Joyce Haskell, 73, died at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs Friday evening. Park County Coroner David Kintz Jr. identified Haskell Saturday afternoon.

Haskell was one of nine passengers aboard the hot air balloon that crash landed near the town of Hartsel. Haskell, who is from Columbus, Nebraska, was taken to Penrose via Flight for Life.

Another female passenger was injured.

In addition to the nine passengers, two pilots were on board the balloon.

The NTSB said the envelope (the balloon portion of the aircraft) collapsed while the balloon was coming down for its scheduled landing after being in the air for about one hour. The balloon was being operated by Colorado Hot Air Balloon Rides.

Tommy Cederlund, who is a balloon pilot for Colorado Hot Air Balloon Rides, said there is no damage to the balloon or the basket and it would be used this weekend.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.