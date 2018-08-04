× Wildfire burning in Mesa Verde National Park

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in Mesa Verde National Park first spotted around 12 p.m. Saturday has burned about 75 acres, officials said. The fire is burning in the Moccasin Mesa area.

According to a statement on the national park’s Facebook page, the fire is not contained. However, there are two canyons between the fire and the main park road, which is home to most of the park’s facilities.

Ground and air crews are fighting the wildfire.

Officials said the fire is expected to calm down Saturday night, which should allow crews to begin containment.

“No services are currently affected in the park, with the exception of the Chapin Mesa Picnic Area. It will be temporarily closed for use as a fire camp,” park staff wrote.