Sunday storm chances followed by cooler weather

DENVER -- Scattered showers and storms will move east across the Plains Saturday evening with gusty winds and lightning. Storms will clear after midnight, leaving Colorado with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday because of cloud cover, with highs reaching 90 degrees in Denver. Scattered showers and storms are possible once again in the afternoon and evening.

Temps will reach the 90s tomorrow in Denver with scattered afternoon storms #cowx pic.twitter.com/mYSifAcBB9 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) August 4, 2018

There is a marginal risk for severe weather on the Front Range and northeast Plains Sunday. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats. Storms could also contain lightning and heavy rainfall.

Storm chances continue into Monday, with temperatures cooling into the 80s. Highs will stay in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a 20-percent chance for storms each afternoon.

Drier weather moves in Thursday through Saturday.

