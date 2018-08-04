Rocky Mountain Air and Ground Festival returns after 3-year hiatus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- After a 3-year hiatus, the Rocky Mountain Air and Ground Festival is back.

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport and Jefferson County are hosting the event Saturday, August 4.

It features aerobatic acts and fly-bys, while the grounds of the airport will be filled with unique and interesting aircraft and automobiles for the public’s viewing pleasure.

The idea is to introduce the public to the exciting world of aviation.