Report: Silverthorne runner was killed by rock, not fall off mountain

CONCORD, N.H. — An endurance runner who died in Summit County late last month was killed when a rock struck her on the head before her body plummeted off a cliff.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office said the rock gave way and struck Hannah Taylor, causing her death on July 21. Then her body fell 66 feet down a gully and then over a 200-foot cliff.

The Concord Monitor reports that the information came from her running companion and was issued at the family’s request. The two were running in the Gore Range when Taylor died at age 39.

Taylor, a native of Hopkinton, New Hampshire, had been an assistant coach with the Summit Nordic Ski Club for 14 years and lived in Silverthorne, Colorado.