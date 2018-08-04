× Police apprehend man with gun in Greenwood Village office park

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Greenwood Village police responded to the Dayton Office Park Saturday where police said a man with a gun was threatening officers. They took him into custody without incident around 11:30 a.m.

It happened near South Dayton Street and East Peakview Avenue.

Police said two male suspects were “rummaging around” people’s cars in the Home Depot parking lot nearby around 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, the suspects ran.

One suspect ran into the office park where the police said they encountered one suspect who brandished a handgun. Police did not know the whereabouts of the other suspect.

The office park and nearby Home Depot were placed on lockdown for precautionary reasons during the incident.