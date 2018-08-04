× Judge allows Wyoming gubernatorial candidate to stay in race

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man who’s running for governor of Wyoming amid accusations he lives in Colorado will remain in the race.

A judge in Cheyenne denied a request Friday to order Republican Taylor Haynes to withdraw. Wyoming officials, including Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, also have asked Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell to declare Haynes ineligible to be governor.

The judge will continue to consider that request but has canceled a hearing set for Tuesday, two weeks before the Aug. 21 primary.

The ranch where Haynes lives straddles the Wyoming-Colorado line. State officials say Haynes lives on the Colorado side.

Haynes says he’s satisfied with the ruling against what he calls a “politically motivated action.”

The Secretary of State’s Office says the ruling doesn’t determine if Haynes meets residency requirements and that the candidate wouldn’t agree to an expedited resolution of the case.