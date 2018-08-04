Huge gap remains in Castle Rock retaining wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- A retaining wall in Douglas County has made some residents worried, as it often overflows with water during heavy rainfalls.

Many fear it would collapse because of the amount of water flowing over its edges.

The wall is located at the new Castle Rock Promenade development. During storms, the cascading water can flood the adjacent road. One instance of the road flooding was caught on video.

“That’s a lot of water coming down. The car in front of me was a Toyota Camry, and it was trying to turn around because the water was rushing across the road so much," said Castle Rock resident David Richins.

One viewer contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers with their concerns about the wall.

"I think it's going to collapse. I think the whole thing is going to come down. I don’t want to be there when it happens," they said.

The wall is shoring up a construction site that is being built by Alberta Development.

“We had a construction engineer out and go look at it and its just cosmetic damage," Alberta Development spokesperson Peter Cudlip said in an earlier report.

Cudlip also said repairs would be complete by Friday.

But when the Problem Solvers checked, a huge gap remained.

Hoses, pumps and other pieces of equipment seen earlier were gone. However, there are still concerns.

"If I had a house or an apartment somewhere near the bottom, what's going to happen when that wall comes tumbling down?" one woman told FOX31.

Other walls in Castle Rock have been reinforced and retention ponds have been built to deal with runoff similar to the impromptu water falls.

Whether more work will be done at the Promenade wall is still unclear.

Alberta Development did not respond to FOX31's questions Saturday.

The City of Castle Rock threatened to issue citations if the problem was not fixed.