× Colorado Springs officer wounded in shooting in stable but critical condition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department officer gravely wounded in a shooting early Thursday is in stable but critical condition, according to CSPD.

Officer Cem Duzel, 30, was responding to a call early Thursday morning when a suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at him, according to authorities.

On Friday night, hundreds attended a prayer vigil to support Duzel. His parents thanked the community via a tweet from CSPD.

Cem’s parents wants CSPD and the community to know how much they appreciate the incredible outpouring of support. Please keep Cem in your prayers and thoughts. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 4, 2018

31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi is facing several counts in the shooting. On Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Al Khammasi had been charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing. He is being held without bond.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Al Khammasi is an Iraqi immigrant who had at least nine contacts with police during his five years living in the Colorado Springs region. The newspaper said it is unknown which type of visa Al Khammasi used to enter the U.S. and why he was not deported following the crimes.

Al Khammasi has spent time in jail for driving while intoxicated, trespassing and misdemeanor assault.