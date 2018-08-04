Broncos prep for first preseason game at training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One week from Saturday, the Broncos will play in their first preseason game of the year.

“You want guys to improve,” Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph said at training camp Saturday. "We have some young guys who are doing some good things, but they are still having some mental mistakes.”

The Broncos will scrimmage Sunday, and should set the depth chart for the Minnesota Vikings preseason game early next week.

Human wrecking ball

If practice isn’t tough enough, try organizing it knowing one of the league's best players is on the other side of the field. That’s the challenge for Broncos coaches and Von Miller.

“He goes hard, but he understands that if he goes really, really hard, he’ll wreck practice,” Coach Joseph said.

"I just come to practice to play and get better," Miller said.

Purple pride

Broncos fans and players showed their support for Alzheimer’s awareness Saturday.

The second-largest crowd of training camp was given purple towels to wave and had the chance to donate to help fight the disease.

Alzheimer’s has hit the broncos organization hard, as owner Pat Bowlen and -- more recently -- his wife Annabel have been fighting the illness.