Broncos ask fans to wear purple to support Alzheimer's awareness

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos asked fans to wear purple to training camp practice and elsewhere Saturday.

It’s in support of the Broncos’ Pat and Annabel Bowlen and the millions of other people battling Alzheimer’s disease.

The Broncos will be matching all monetary donations to the Alzheimer’s Association made at training camp on Saturday or online at via this website.

The Broncos and members of the Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter will be giving away purple rally towels and bracelets at the Alzheimer’s Association tent. Fans are encouraged to stop by the tent, learn more about ways to support and make a donation as they enter practice.