A warmer weekend with isolated thunderstorms

DENVER -- Seasonal temperatures will continue through the upcoming weekend, with highs in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The hazy conditions will linger along the Front Range due to wildfires in the western U.S.

Expect clouds to gradually build throughout the day, bringing in the slight chance for an isolated shower or two across the Front Range. The best chance for stronger storms will be the extreme northeast corner of the state, where a scattered storm will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind.

In the metro area, the chance for storms remains low, but strong wind and frequent lightning will be possible. Sunday's forecast is nearly an identical copy, with afternoon isolated storms and highs in the low 90s.

We'll start to see a shift in our pattern as we head back to work on Monday. Temperatures will stay below average, with afternoon highs in the 80s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible each and every afternoon through Wednesday. Mainly dry conditions will remain Thursday and Friday with highs just shy of 90 degrees.

