Women go to camp

If you are a woman and you love adventure and you have a bunch of besties, you are going to want to head up to Snow Mountain Ranch in Winter Park. It is their annual Women's Adventure Camp that starts August 23 and goes through Sunday August 26th. You get to do everything your kids do at their summer camp including archery, canoeing, fly fishing, hiking, mountain biking, even goat yoga and zipline. Go to CampChiefOuray.org and look up adult camps and that will take you to Women's Adventure Camp. AlertMe
