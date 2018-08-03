Video shows escaped goats invading Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — Videos showing more than 100 goats wandering around a suburban Boise neighborhood have gone viral.

The Idaho Statesman reports 118 goats escaped an enclosure Friday morning by breaking through a wooden fence.

The goats are owned by a couple who rents the animals to help people knock down weeds in pastures and other properties.

“Goats are great escape artists, and I guess they decided to go on an adventure today,” one of the goats’ owners told the Statesman. “It’s rare that this many would get out, but they would definitely follow each other.”

After swarming the neighborhood, the goats were loaded into a trailer with the help of the owners and a herding dog.

I’m not gonna lie, the baby goats are pretty dang cute pic.twitter.com/bQwWEgiKEG — Ruth Brown (@RuthBrownNews) August 3, 2018

The incident took off on the Internet. People on Twitter were especially quick to capitalize on the moment, spreading pictures and videos of the goats far and wide.

I’m so moving to Idaho. No state income tax, free goats, National Park adjacent, potatoes, the list goes on. — Bill Glick (@BillGlickYk) August 3, 2018

The couple who owns the goats told the Statesman it owns about 500 of the animals in all.