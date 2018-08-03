Rain moves across the area Friday, 90s for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Rain showers are falling steadily across the northern half of Colorado Friday afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain was found in a few small sections of the activity.

The showers -- mostly just rain, very little lightning has occurred - are moving slowly east and will grow into stronger storms by the evening for those on the far eastern Plains.

Had 15 mins so far of hard rain here in N Parker — Hockey Mom Jess 🏒🥅 (@hockeymomjess) August 3, 2018

This may not be the only chance of rain for Denver, as there could be another smaller line of showers during the evening. However, the chance of rain peaked at 2 p.m. for the greater Denver area.

With the ongoing, albeit lower, chance of showers for the evening, the temperatures will remain in the 70s and upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday will be similar days. Following this rain, the sky clears Saturday morning, although there will still be smoky skies in many places.

Sunshine and only isolated storms in the afternoon and evening will allow temperatures to sit in the lower and middle 90s for the weekend.

In the mountains, high temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with isolated storms Saturday.

Early next week, we have another possible cool-down with some rain and thunder. Monday and Tuesday likely will cool into the 80s, when we will have the next best chance for thunderstorms.

