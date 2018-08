Project ‘Hemingway’

VFW Post 1 - Operation Hemingway

Denver, CO

Dan will be performing for the Friday art walk... at the VFW Post 1 in Denver... at 7 tonight.it's free with a $5-dollar donation. You can learn more about the "Hemingway" Project at hemingwayalbum.com. and remember... 20-percent of the proceeds from the sales of "Hemingway" go to operation hemingway.org