Dan Johnson Raises Mental Health Aid Awareness For Military Veterans With AudioBook/EP Project ‘Hemingway’
Friday, August 3rd, 2018
7:00 PM
VFW Post 1 - Operation Hemingway
Denver, CO
Dan will be performing for the Friday art walk... at the VFW Post 1 in Denver... at 7 tonight.
it's free with a $5-dollar donation. You can learn more about the "Hemingway" Project at hemingwayalbum.com.
and remember... 20-percent of the proceeds from the sales of "Hemingway" go to operation hemingway.org
