Prayer vigil for wounded Colorado Springs police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Hundreds of people plan to get together Friday night to pray for a Colorado Springs police officer who was gravely wounded in a shooting Thursday morning.

Investigators said Officer Cem Duzel was responding to a call early in the morning, when a suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at him.

Officer Duzel, 30, who's been with the department for five years, is currently in the ICU at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

That's just steps away from Boulder Park, where the vigil will be held.

"This community absolutely loves their law enforcement and when we have a tragedy happen, like what happened yesterday, this community rallies and comes to support and take care of theirs," Janet Huffor, the vigil's organizer told FOX31.

She and her husband both work in law enforcement have been deeply affected by this shooting and the one earlier this year that killed El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick.

"It is a gut punch every time that you get that news," Huffor said. "It is a very gut-wrenching feeling that you get knowing that part of your family has been injured in the line of duty. It does not feel good."

Huffor said that Officer Duzel had movement on both sides of his body overnight and successfully went through one surgery.

She also said so far, his tests have come back more positive that expected.

"We’re going to take that and keep our glass half full," Huffor said. "That he is fighting, he is young he has his age and health that is helping to fight for him. And we as our community owe it to him to keep up the positive words and messages."