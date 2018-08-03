Meal prepping for back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Misha Sheppard from Prep Perfect LLC shows us how to prep meals ahead of time for back to school.

2 Hour Whole30 Cooking and Meal Prep Class by Chef Misha in partnership with The Kettlebell Project.

September 8th, 2018 @ 10am

Community Center at Bell Cherry Hills 3650 S Broadway, Englewood CO 80113

Cost: FREE

Chef Misha's tips:

*Prepare ingredients and store them in separate containers on Sunday/before hand so that you can easily throw together lunches during the week so they stay fresh. This will save time in the morning by just having to throw the ingredients together.

*Any additional non-perishable snacks should be pre-packed on Sunday/night before so they can be grab-n-go and thrown in their lunch boxes

*Adding tools to your kitchen that make cooking more efficient is an excellent resource. An example of such a tool is the InstantPot which I used in today’s recipe.

Cool Bean Dip Wraps

Ingredients:

- 2 cans of favorite bean dip

- Sliced red pepper

- Shredded cheese

- Strips of jicama

- Tortilla

- Bagged to-go quinoa

- Shredded chicken (1 large breast or 2 thighs)

- ½ onion

- 2 cloves garlic

- Chicken broth

- Veggie alternatives: romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, corn, zoodles (or any veggies spiralized noodle)

- Substitutes:

o Gluten Free Tortillas (recommended: Udi’s). Tip: I mist my GF tortillas and microwave them for 17seconds before I roll them up so that they don’t crack while I’m rolling them! I also roll them on parchment or wax paper to help keep their form as well. You can easily tape the wax paper and store the wraps that way!

o No meat: omit chicken, can add Beyond Meat their Feisty flavor

o omit cheese and mix in nutritional yeast into bean dip

Tools:

- Instant pot

- Spatula

- Bowl

- Containers of each ingredient

Shredded Chicken:

Pat dry chicken breasts or thighs Season with salt, pepper, cumin and paprika to taste (minimalized seasonings if you have a picky eater). I generally do a light dusting on both sides of the meat. Roughly slice onion and garlic. These don’t need to be pretty, they will just be going into the instantpot broth to add flavor. Heat up a frying pan with oil and then pan sear each side of the chicken. Just enough to get a nice golden sear on each side. This help lock in flavor. Place your chicken in your InstantPot. Select poultry and cook for 15min. You can either release the pressure when it’s immediately done, or let the pot depressurize on it’s own. Once the pressure cooker is done, remove the chicken and place in a large bowl to shred. Tip: keep the broth from the pressure cooker to add to soups! It has gained more flavor from cooking.

Wrap Making:

Slice or dice your peppers and jicama (some kids may prefer small diced pieces to long strips) Prepare quinoa according to bag instructions Have each ingredient ready in a bowl: veggies, bean dip, cheese, chicken. So that it’s easy to assemble Take a plate and place a square piece of wax paper or cellophane. Place your tortilla on top of the place and material. Take a spatula and spread bean dip across a majority of the tortilla, leaving a small rim around the edges. Depending on your dip, you may want to slightly heat it up before spreading. Sprinkle shredded cheese over tortilla Then start adding each ingredient in this order: a spoonful or two or quinoa, shredded chicken, peppers and jicama Once filled, roll the tortilla up and roll over with cellophane or wax paper and tape. Place in fridge too cool for 15 min or over night the night before. Once chilled, unwrap the wrap and slice into smaller pieces to place into your lunch container.

Suggested Snacks:

- Corn and bean small salad

- Tortilla chips and guacamole

- Pineapple