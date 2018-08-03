× Man accused of shooting Colorado Springs officer charged

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man suspected of shooting and gravely wounding a Colorado Springs Police Department officer early Thursday has been charged, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi shot Officer Cem Duzel while he was responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday morning east of downtown, according to authorities.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said Al Khammasi had been charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing. He is being held without bond.

As of Friday morning, Duzel remained in critical condition.

Al Khammasi has spent time in jail for driving while intoxicated, trespassing and misdemeanor assault.

Anyone who knows Al Khammasi or has information about him is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 719-520-6666 or Pikes Peak Crimestoppers at 719-634-7867.

CSPD says a prayer vigil for Duzel is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Friday at the east side of Boulder Park next to Memorial Hospital.