Multiple people injured in Park County hot air balloon crash

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a hot air balloon crashed in Park County Friday morning. A total of nine people people were aboard the balloon, according to Park County Undersheriff Dave Wohlers.

Wohlers said the incident happened near Hartsel, not far from where Highways 9 and 24 meet. He described it as a “hard landing.”

At least one of the three people transported to the hospital was seriously injured, Wohlers said.

