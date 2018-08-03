Higher chances for rain, then hotter for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Rain began falling in the mountains on Friday morning and some of that moisture will roll through Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins later in the day.

Otherwise, there will be smoky and cloudy skies across the Front Range with highs about 85 degrees. Smoke from California wildfires has been filtering into Colorado the past few days.

The main threat with Friday's rain and thunderstorms is flash flooding and lightning.

The mountains will be wet and stormy with highs ranging from 70 to 80 degrees.

Saturday will be drier and hotter across the board. There will be smoky sunshine in the morning with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be about 90 degrees.

Sunday starts dry with afternoon thunderstorms and highs about 90.

A cold front hits on Monday and Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and highs in the mid-80s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.