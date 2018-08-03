× Former Denver sheriff’s officer acquitted of allegedly assaulting jail inmate

DENVER — A jury found a former Denver Sheriff’s officer not guilty for an assault charge related to an incident in March 2017, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

In August of last year, Sgt. Randolph Romero, 51, was charged with third-degree assault after being accused of unlawfully taking an inmate down to the ground without evident cause. The incident happened in an elevator at the Van Cise-Simonet Downtown Detention Center.

The inmate allegedly suffered a wrist injury during the incident.

The jury’s not-guilty decision followed a three-day trail.

Following a separate incident, Romero was suspended for 40 days after being accused of assaulting a different inmate in April 2017.