Don’t wait for surprise high water bill during hot, dry Colorado summer

DENVER — Our recent stormy weather helps during Colorado’s dry season but not enough to bring down water bills in many areas across the state.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found some residents will receive water bills that will be double the amount they expect.

Highlands Ranch resident Jennifer Lynch contacted the Problem Solvers after receiving a water bill for more than $600.

“Normally this time of year it’s about $300. When I found out other people in my community had the same problem, we all thought there’s something going on.”

The Problem Solvers contacted the Centennial Water and Sanitation District and learned the Highlands Ranch area has experienced some of the highest water demand during the month of June since 2008.

In a statement issued to FOX31 officials also said, “Our customers are now receiving bills for that time period and some are seeing a significant increase because of increased usage for irrigation. To encourage conservation we have a tiered rate structure, when a customer exceeds their water budget allocation the rate per 1,000 gallons increases. In the month of July with cooler temperatures and additional rain we have seen water demand decrease.”

The District provides residents with information about how water bills are calculated, regulations for water use and information about how to use less water. You can see the information here.