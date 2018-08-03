× Denver police searching for attempted murder suspect

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Enrique Flores-Vargas, 19, is wanted for criminal attempt second-degree murder that allegedly occurred on July 5 on the 400 block of North Golfers Way in the Lowry area.

Flores-Vargas is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Flores-Vargas was last seen driving a 2001 brown Toyota Camry with Colorado plates: VOJ-481.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.