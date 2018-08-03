× Colorado Springs police ask for help finding missing 96-year-old man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police are asking for help Friday night finding 96-year-old John Brown. They say he’s an at-risk adult.

He was last seen driving a 2015 black Chevrolet Impala around Zapato Drive in Colorado Springs.

He’s described as being 5-foot-5 and 192 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and eyeglasses. He’s wearing a red shirt and green parents.

Anyone who sees John Brown is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.