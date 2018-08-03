Colorado man killed in Montana construction zone crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Colorado man was killed and four others were injured in a crash in a western Montana construction zone.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Kalispell boy tried to pull ahead of another vehicle as they reached a lane closure on Interstate 90 near Bonner.

His pickup hit several traffic barriers and he overcorrected, causing the pickup to go through the median, become airborne and hit the side of a motorhome.

Trooper Andrew Novak says the 42-year-old woman driving the motorhome suffered life-threatening injuries and a 75-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, died. His name has not been released.

Three of the six other people in the motorhome were injured. All are believed to be from Colorado.

The driver of the pickup was treated at a Missoula hospital and released. The crash is still under investigation and no charges were immediately filed.