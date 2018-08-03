Charges dismissed against teen accused of threatening Centennial school

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have dismissed charges against an 18-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against a south metro school in February.

Mitchell Meehan, 18, was charged with interference with school operations in a case related to Endeavor Academy in Centennial.

Meehan was arrested on Feb. 21, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a statement released Thursday, the District Attorney’s Office for the 18th Judicial District said initial police reports indicated Meehan’s peers were concerned that he made threatening statements to the school. He referred to firearms during the alleged incident, which took place on a school bus.

“We conducted an exhaustive additional investigation and determined that, contrary to initial impressions, Mr. Meehan did not do anything wrong and is both factually and legally innocent of any criminal wrongdoing. Thus, we obviously have to dismiss this case, and that is what we are doing,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Sugioka, head of the Arapahoe County misdemeanor prosecution unit.

District Attorney George Brauchler said the justice system worked properly.

“Well meaning people report a problem to the police, and we ultimately look at the case under a microscope to see that there is actually a crime, and if not, we dismiss the case,” said Brauchler. “I would like to encourage anyone who thinks that any place, especially a school, may be under threat to call the police immediately. This case shows that any such report will receive further scrutiny and investigation.”

Endeavor Academy is part of the Cherry Creek School District. Its curriculum is designed for students who have been unsuccessful in traditional high school environments. 326 students attend the school, according to its website.