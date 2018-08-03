× Case Keenum finally picked off on Day 6 of Broncos training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Having a day off is great, but it’s all about how you look the next day. Coming of the broncos first day of rest and relaxation of the 2018 training camp, head coach Vance Joseph liked what he saw. “They look pretty good. I thought offensively we came out firing and defensively we made some plays.”

An official visit

NFL officials visited the Denver Broncos on Friday, answering questions about new rules this season. There is an emphasis on player safety, especially using the helmet. “We call what we see,” NFL Line Judge Julian Mapp. “If we see a player lower their head, it will be a foul.”

From Buff to Broncos

The Broncos did make a move at the wide receiver position, waiving Kenny Bell and signing former CU Buff Bryce Bobo. “I’m just blessed to be back in Colorado, a place that I’m familiar with.”

As a red shirt senior in 2017, Bobo led Colorado with 62 receptions for 693 yards and 5 touchdowns. “There were times when I doubted that I would get to play football again, and when I got the opportunity it was just a blessing.”

Keenum no longer perfect

Quarterback Case Keenum has looked good this training camp. How good? He hadn’t thrown an interception this training camp. But on day 6, that streak ended, thanks to safety Will Parks. “We were like ‘we have to get him.’ Case Keenum has been doing a hell of a job … but today was only a matter of time.”