Video shows man taunting bison at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. – A man was caught on camera taunting a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday.

The video captured by Lindsey Jones shows the beating on his chest and the bison even beginning to charge at the man at one point.

The man jumped out of the way and did not appear to be injured by the bison as they go their separate ways in the video.

The video is an example of things people shouldn’t do.

The National Park Service advises visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other wildlife.