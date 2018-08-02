Texas man dies from fall while hiking in southwestern Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. — A 72-year-old Texas man has died after tripping and falling in a hiking accident this week in southwestern Colorado.

San Juan County coroner Keri Metzler says Robert Rader, of Dallas, died Tuesday when he fell 100 feet to 150 feet (30.5 meters to 45.7 meters) while hiking with family and friends.

The Durango Herald reports that the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management received a call of the incident shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. The newspaper said the man was hiking near the Lower Ice Lake Basin west of Silverton.

Metzler told the Durango Herald that CPR was performed on Rader for two hours.

San Juan County Sheriff Bruce Conrad declined to immediately release more information about the incident.