Smoke to continue filling Colorado’s sky

DENVER — A smoke-filled sky around Colorado is creating health concerns for those with respiratory issues, and greatly contributing to our ozone problems.

The Regional Air Quality Council (RAQC) issued an ‘Ozone Action Alert’ for Thursday evening and night.

What is ground-level ozone? The RAQC writes:

Ground-level ozone pollution is created when emissions from everyday items — such as gas powered vehicles and lawn equipment, household paints, stains and solvents — combine with other pollutants in the atmosphere on hot, summer days.

These conditions aren’t likely to change based on a warm and mostly dry forecast with the exception of clouds, rain, and cooler temperatures Friday.

Meteorologist Matt Makens explains where the smoke is coming from and he shows the forecast: