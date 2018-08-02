Smoke continues to pour in; chance of thunderstorms through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Smoke will continue to pour into Colorado from California wildfires on Thursday and Friday.

There's a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday with highs about 92 degrees.

The mountains can expect smoky sun and isolated afternoon thunderstorms with highs ranging from 75 to 85 degrees.

Friday holds the best chance for rain at 30 percent in the afternoon. Smoke could limit the thunderstorms as highs slip back to the mid-80s.

There might be rain in the morning in the mountains on Friday.

It will be drier and hotter from Saturday to Monday with highs in the low 90s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.