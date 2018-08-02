Smoke continues to impact the weather forecast, no improvement to ongoing drought

DENVER — Smoke is the biggest impact on your day, “weatherwise” that is. Sadly the smoke remains and will impact the days ahead, too, by keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler than without the smoke.

With a smoky evening expected, temperatures will slowly cool through the 80s into the upper 70s by 10 PM.

Overnight lows do cool off to a ballpark of 60 degrees for the Denver metro area and some 40s in the high country

Friday starts off as Thursday did with sunshine, midday temperatures warm into the middle 80s, then scattered thunderstorms will form to impact our late afternoon and evening plans.

The biggest threat from the storms will be lightning. The overall storm chance is 40 percent which is higher than anything coming through the next 5 days.

Throughout the weekend an isolated storm is possible, however, mostly dry and mostly sunny. It’ll be a smoke-filled sky that will keep our temperatures in the low to middle 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week will be much the same: highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, some scattered thunderstorms, and a smoky sky.

Sadly we could use higher rain chances than what we are given. The latest drought monitor indicates virtually no improvement in the drought despite heavy periods of rainfall the last couple of weeks.

Currently, Colorado sits in the third worst drought since 2000. Denver is currently in it’s 14th driest year to date on record (those records go back into the late 1800s).