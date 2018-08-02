Protesters block entrance to Denver-area ICE office over separation of families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Several protesters protested by blocking the entrance to the ICE field office in Centennial on Thursday.

At least eight people chained themselves together to block the entrance to the facility to protest the separation of families.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fully respects the Constitutional rights of all people to peacefully express their opinions. ICE remains committed to performing its immigration enforcement mission consistent with federal law and agency policy," ICE said in a statement.

This story is developing. FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on the scene and we will update with the latest.