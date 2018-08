Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who will win this year... Beer or Wine? The Palm Denver is hosting this very competitive event for the 5th year in a row, and this year is a tie-breaker! Come and take part in this Patio Series favorite and eat a four-course meal, with each course being paired with a different beer and wine... then cast your votes! It's happening Thursday, Aug. 9th at 6pm. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by calling The Palm's Lauren O'Brien at (303) 825-7256.