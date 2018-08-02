Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Westminster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- The Westminster Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead on Thursday. The person killed is considered a suspect. Another man is in custody.

The incident happened near 120th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 2:10 p.m., according to police. Officers responded to a call regarding a theft in progress. Authorities were told a male suspect had threatened loss-prevention employees with a knife.

One male suspect fled on foot and another left in a car, according to WPD. The man in the car tried to elude officers. Officers pursued the vehicle and made a number of attempts to stop it. Police say the driver tried to hit an officer who was out of his patrol car.

"The officer then fired his gun and struck the male driver," WPD said in a statement.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect who fled on foot was taken into custody.

Police do not believe there is currently a threat to the public. The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team will be investigating the incident.

Officers were not injured during the incident.

The 120th Avenue frontage road is closed between Chase Street and Sheridan Boulevard.