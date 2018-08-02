× Lakewood police officer seriously injured in crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood Police Department officer was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon.

LPD said the crash involving one of its motor officers happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Vance Street.

Colfax is closed between Wadsworth Boulevard and Teller Street.

A witness who said he was behind the motorcycle officer told FOX31 the officer was headed west on Colfax when a white SUV pulled in front of him.

He said the officer was alert after the crash, but was yelling and in pain.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. In addition to the officer, one other individual was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Colfax is expected to remain closed while authorities investigate.

The Jefferson County Accident Response Team is now investigating the crash.