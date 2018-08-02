Inmate serving time for 2 escape charges escapes from Golden correctional center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- An inmate who was serving time for previous escapes escaped from the Colorado Correctional Center in Golden after he couldn't be found during an early-morning count on Thursday, the Colorado Department of Corrections said.

Local law enforcement was notified at 12:45 a.m. when Sean Hanneman was unaccounted for.

Hanneman, 49, was serving time for forgery out of Douglas County and two escape charges out of Arapahoe County.

He's described as being about 6-foot and 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Office of the Inspector General and local law enforcement are investigating how he managed to escape.

Anyone with information to Hanneman's whereabouts should call 911, the Colorado Department of Corrections at 866-873-6305 or the command center at 719-226-4001.