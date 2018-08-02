Watch Live: Aurora police hold first news conference after officer fatally shoots armed homeowner

Hot off the Grill: Grilled Gazpacho Salad & Grown-up “Grilled” Cheese Sandwich

Posted 1:20 pm, August 2, 2018

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Grilled Gazpacho Salad & Grown-up “Grilled” Cheese Sandwiches.

Grilled Gazpacho Salad

 

Ingredients

  • 2 heads of garlic, with cloves separated and peeled
  • ¾ cup olive oil
  • 8 Roma or plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 2 bunches green onion, ends removed and left whole
  • 1 large sweet onion, cut into ½ inch slices
  • 1 red bell pepper, quartered
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, quartered
  • 2 large hot house cucumbers
  • 1 loaf unsliced French bread
  • 2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon tabasco sauce
  • ½ cup fresh basil

 

Instructions

  1. Preheat grill to 400°.
  2. In a large sized bowl toss all the vegetables with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, toss to coat vegetables.
  3. Place garlic cloves into a piece of foil and place onto grill to roast for 10-15 minutes. Remove from grill and cool.
  4. Slice the French bread loaf into 1 inch thick slices, you will need 2-3 slices, enough to equal 2 cups when cubed.
  5. Begin grilling vegetables, start will bell peppers and sweet onions for 10-15 minutes. Add the cucumbers for 5 minutes, add tomatoes and green onions for 3-5 minutes. Remove from grill and cool.
  6. Brush the bread with olive oil and place onto grill until toasted on each side. Remove from grill.
  7. Cut all vegetables and the bread into ½ - ¾ inch pieces and place into a large bowl, stir in garlic cloves and cherry tomatoes making sure to reserve and add all the juices from cutting.
  8. In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining oil, vinegar, and hot sauce and drizzle over vegetable and bread mixture. Toss to combine and then serve.

 

Grown-up “Grilled” Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • your favorite bread, sliced thick
  • selection of your favorite cheeses
  • olive oil or butter

Directions:

  1. Preheat grill by creating 3 levels of heat- high, medium, and low. This will help to cook the grilled cheese perfectly.
  2. Place oil or butter on the outside of your bread pieces, and then fill the inside with your favorite cheeses.
  3. Sandwich cheese between bread and place onto the grill starting in the high heat section to get a nice grilled texture to the outside of the bread. Do not keep bread in this area long- 30 seconds per side is plenty.
  4. Move sandwich to medium heat to finish cooking and allowing the cheese to melt.
  5. Move sandwich to low heat area to keep warm until serving.

 

