Hot off the Grill: Grilled Gazpacho Salad & Grown-up “Grilled” Cheese Sandwich

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Grilled Gazpacho Salad & Grown-up “Grilled” Cheese Sandwiches.
Grilled Gazpacho Salad
Ingredients
- 2 heads of garlic, with cloves separated and peeled
- ¾ cup olive oil
- 8 Roma or plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise
- 2 bunches green onion, ends removed and left whole
- 1 large sweet onion, cut into ½ inch slices
- 1 red bell pepper, quartered
- 1 yellow bell pepper, quartered
- 2 large hot house cucumbers
- 1 loaf unsliced French bread
- 2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon tabasco sauce
- ½ cup fresh basil
Instructions
- Preheat grill to 400°.
- In a large sized bowl toss all the vegetables with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, toss to coat vegetables.
- Place garlic cloves into a piece of foil and place onto grill to roast for 10-15 minutes. Remove from grill and cool.
- Slice the French bread loaf into 1 inch thick slices, you will need 2-3 slices, enough to equal 2 cups when cubed.
- Begin grilling vegetables, start will bell peppers and sweet onions for 10-15 minutes. Add the cucumbers for 5 minutes, add tomatoes and green onions for 3-5 minutes. Remove from grill and cool.
- Brush the bread with olive oil and place onto grill until toasted on each side. Remove from grill.
- Cut all vegetables and the bread into ½ - ¾ inch pieces and place into a large bowl, stir in garlic cloves and cherry tomatoes making sure to reserve and add all the juices from cutting.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining oil, vinegar, and hot sauce and drizzle over vegetable and bread mixture. Toss to combine and then serve.
Grown-up “Grilled” Cheese Sandwich
Ingredients:
- your favorite bread, sliced thick
- selection of your favorite cheeses
- olive oil or butter
Directions:
- Preheat grill by creating 3 levels of heat- high, medium, and low. This will help to cook the grilled cheese perfectly.
- Place oil or butter on the outside of your bread pieces, and then fill the inside with your favorite cheeses.
- Sandwich cheese between bread and place onto the grill starting in the high heat section to get a nice grilled texture to the outside of the bread. Do not keep bread in this area long- 30 seconds per side is plenty.
- Move sandwich to medium heat to finish cooking and allowing the cheese to melt.
- Move sandwich to low heat area to keep warm until serving.
