Future Ninja Warrior

Posted 4:53 pm, August 2, 2018, by

The parents of one of Colorado's Best kid, Kaden Lebsack saw the ninja in him and opened up a gym so he could train. Years later this ninja warrior is going strong. Lebsack just won first place in the National Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association's National Championship. And he still trains at the gym his parents built for him Ninja Intensity.

AlertMe