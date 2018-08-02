Frontroom Pizza, Hyderabad House fail Restaurant Report Card; Mac Nation gets an ‘A’

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Frontroom Pizza

The Lakewood restaurant failed our report card with nine critical violations in June. The mistakes included:

Employees not washing hands

Manager didn’t know how to calibrate a thermometer

Sanitizer buckets didn’t contain enough chlorine and manager did not test for accuracy

The restaurant’s owner sent the following comment:

“I would like to apologize to all of my customers for this poor inspection. We have worked very hard the least 32 years to bring to you the best pizza and food. This was at a time when the day manager was on vacation and one of the night managers filled in at lunch. I take full responsibility for not making sure that this manager was fully trained to run the day shift. He did correct 5 of the 9 violations on site. The rest were corrected before the follow up visit. I will make sure that the managers are aware of the rules and regulations.”

Frontroom Pizza is located at 13795 West Jewell Avenue.

Hyderabad House Indian Cuisine

A Tri-County inspector cited the Centennial restaurant for 11 critical violations in May. Among the mistakes:

Veggies covered with mold

Employees touching ready-to-eat food

Employee not washing hands

The restaurant’s owner Nanda Maranani sent the following statement:

“First of all, how very sorry we are as a business that it happened … we covered health practices training for all our employees. And we are conducting timely health inspection drills to validate the temperature of cold and hot items. Also, we are tracking the time in of every item. All the items we are using are sanitized after the cleaning.”

Hyderabad house is on Arapahoe Road in Centennial.

Mac Nation Cafe

The “A” goes to Mac Nation Cafe in Indian Hills for two perfect inspections in a row.

“The staff and I work really hard and it’s really important to us to maintain a clean and healthy environment for everyone involved. And the health inspectors have been educational and informative. It was our job to follow up with that information, so we did,” said Owner Alton McCullough.

The Jefferson County restaurant that specializes in macaroni and cheese is located at 5510 Parmalee Gulch Road.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

