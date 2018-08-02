Football players give deputy Dan Brite and his family much appreciated help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK – A group of Castle View High School football players have taken on a summer project off the field. They are helping Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Brite with the landscaping at his new home.

Dan Brite was shot and critically injured in the line of duty in September 2016. He recently moved into a new home, specially designed to accommodate his wheelchair.

The only thing missing was the landscaping. That’s where the players stepped in. Brite said, “It's huge because I was considering how I was going to do with my wife and 11-year-old daughter. It wouldn't have looked as nice as what these guys were doing. I’m grateful to have people willing to help. It's awesome.”

CVHS Senior Andrew Grout said, “He has supported us in the past. I have family members in law enforcement as well so I just decided this was a good way to give back to the law enforcement community as well as our community of Castle Rock. We don't get the chance to give back all that often especially a guy that has helped us in the past, good to give back.”

They worked on their off days in sweltering heat. Brite said, “They moved tons of rock, some mulch, tons of grading. It was amazing they were out working, it was 95 degrees out, not a cloud in the sky and they didn't complain once.” He went on to say, “It's the epitome of what a community should be. It's people helping their neighbors, that's really what it's all about. What a great thing to teach these kids.”

The players say they had a lot of fun. Landon Williams said, “It’s great to get out in the community to help someone out. I think landscaping is pretty fun, so I mean we did a lot of that. As a team it was a really good experience.” Cauy Vaughn said, “I used this big forklift thing had no experience using it, but had fun doing it.”

The team is not done yet. They are collecting more donations to plant some trees and shrubs when the weather cools off. They are specifically looking for the following:

Mulch

Top soil

Lilac bushes

Ornamental grasses

Bushes

Shrubs

Money

If you’d like to help them out, you can contact The Castle View Gridiron Clubby email: info@cvgridiron.com. For more information visit the Castle View football website.