Colorado's Own Channel 2 is teaming up with the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association for the annual CylceNation Denver. Teams of eight people work together to keep their team's bike spinning for two hours. Proceeds go towards the education and research of heart disease and strokes. Cyclenation happens on September 8th at the Tivoli Quad on the Metropolitan State University Campus. Shifts are from 3 to 5pm and 6 to 8pm. Register at Cyclenation.org/Denver