Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation – Rocky Mountain Chapter 2018 Rocky Mountain Golf Classic

The mission of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America is to cure Crohn’s  disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. Grab a golf club and join in on some fun to raise funds for the cause.

Who: Crohn's & Colitis Foundation - Rocky Mountain Chapter
Where: Pinehurst Country Club
Start Date: Monday, August 13, 2018
Start Time: 7:00am
End Date: Monday, August 13, 2018
End Time: 2:00pm

http://crohnscolitisgolfclassic.com/

 

 

