The mission of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America is to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. Grab a golf club and join in on some fun to raise funds for the cause.

Crohn's & Colitis Foundation - Rocky Mountain Chapter

2018 Rocky Mountain Golf Classic

Who: Crohn's & Colitis Foundation - Rocky Mountain Chapter

Where: Pinehurst Country Club

Start Date: Monday, August 13, 2018

Start Time: 7:00am

End Date: Monday, August 13, 2018

End Time: 2:00pm

http://crohnscolitisgolfclassic.com/