The mission of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America is to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. Grab a golf club and join in on some fun to raise funds for the cause.
Crohn's & Colitis Foundation - Rocky Mountain Chapter
2018 Rocky Mountain Golf Classic
Who: Crohn's & Colitis Foundation - Rocky Mountain Chapter
Where: Pinehurst Country Club
Start Date: Monday, August 13, 2018
Start Time: 7:00am
End Date: Monday, August 13, 2018
End Time: 2:00pm
http://crohnscolitisgolfclassic.com/
AlertMe