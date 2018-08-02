Cooking with Peaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Chef Mark Kalix from with Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom shows us how to make Sous Vide Pork Tenderloin with Peach Chutney.



Peach Chutney

This recipe is a great way to use extra peaches or peaches that are on the verge of being to ripe. This will hold in your refrigerator for a few weeks and can be canned to keep for up to a year on a shelf. I am pairing this with Sous Vide pork loin, if you make the chutney in this makes for a very easy dinner. The peach chutney can be served either hot or cold.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger

1 minced seeded jalapeño pepper

3 chopped peeled peaches

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon zest and juice

Salt to taste

Heat a large pot to medium heat. Add oil, mustard seeds, and red onion, sauté until onion starts to turn translucent. Add ginger and jalapeno, stir and cook for 2-3 more minutes. Add peaches and the rest of the ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for about 5 minutes to pull the flavors together. Store in the refrigerator or follow standard canning procedures to preserve for the future.

Sous Vide Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients

2 vacuum packed pork tenderloins cleaned of excess fat.

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Sous Vide means “under pressure” and will require a Sous Vide machine for this cooking method. Vacuum pack the pork and place in a large water bath. Set the machine for 150 degrees and cook between 1 and 4 hours. Remove from water bath and vacuum bag.

Preheat a large pan. Season pork with salt and pepper. Add oil to pan and place pork loin in pan, brown on all sides. Let rest briefly before carving and serving with Peach Chutney.