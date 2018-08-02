Colorado Springs officer critically wounded in shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An officer was critically wounded in a shooting on Thursday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 2:45 a.m. on East Boulder Street between Swope Avenue and Union Boulevard on the east side of the city.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired. When they arrived, there was an armed suspect firing, police said. There then was an exchange of gunfire.

The officer, Cem Duzel, is a five-year veteran of the department. The suspect was shot and suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.